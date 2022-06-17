C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $679,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,671 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $586,785,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $217,805,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

