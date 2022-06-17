C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $68.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

