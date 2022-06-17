C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on PSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.
In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
