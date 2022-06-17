C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $592,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

PSX opened at $96.50 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.