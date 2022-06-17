C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,627,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.
About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.