C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

