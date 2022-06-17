C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $121.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

