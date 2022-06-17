Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 274,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.74. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Caesarstone by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Caesarstone by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

