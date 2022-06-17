Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

