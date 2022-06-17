Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.73 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

