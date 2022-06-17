CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

CDNA opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.83. CareDx has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,567 shares of company stock worth $640,336 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

