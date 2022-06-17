Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

