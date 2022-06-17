Carol P. Lowe Sells 1,975 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $96.40 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,449,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

