Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

