Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
