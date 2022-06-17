Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.97. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,680 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on CZOO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
