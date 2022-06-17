CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 55.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 118.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 88.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
CDW opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.
About CDW (Get Rating)
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
