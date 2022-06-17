CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 55.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 118.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 88.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

CDW opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

