Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,258 shares of company stock valued at $98,061. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $175.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

