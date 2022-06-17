Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.31

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.31, with a volume of 3091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$133.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.40.
About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)
