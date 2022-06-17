Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarkson Capital

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Clarkson Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.01. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.8724007 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

