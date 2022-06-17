Champion Iron’s (CIA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.88.

TSE CIA opened at C$5.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.8724007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

