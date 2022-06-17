Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

