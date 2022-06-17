Charles K. Cohn Acquires 140,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,660,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE NRDY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.
NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
