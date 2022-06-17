Charles K. Cohn Acquires 140,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,660,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NRDY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

