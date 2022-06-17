Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 3.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $434.14 and last traded at $437.32. Approximately 45,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,542,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

