Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Down 3.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $434.14 and last traded at $437.32. Approximately 45,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,542,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.70.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.