China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.97. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 7,361 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 295,529 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157,029 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.