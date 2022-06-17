Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 239.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 442,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CD opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

