Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.17. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 19,916 shares traded.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
