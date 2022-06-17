Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.17. Chindata Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 19,916 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chindata Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.