CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$13.93 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$13.85 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

