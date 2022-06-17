Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5949836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

