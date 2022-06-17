Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 210.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cigna by 24.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after buying an additional 172,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 55.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.38.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.53 and its 200-day moving average is $240.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

