CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
