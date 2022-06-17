CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.99

Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get CION Investment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,360 shares of company stock worth $301,129. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.