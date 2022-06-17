Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.