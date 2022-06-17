Citigroup Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $19.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.45.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,955 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

