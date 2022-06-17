Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.55

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.55 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 2628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

