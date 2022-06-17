Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.55

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.55 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 2628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.
CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.
In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
