Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.16. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

