Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

CGTX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.