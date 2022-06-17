Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 966,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 467,135 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Shares of CGNT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $399.49 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

