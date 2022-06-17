Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,063.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

