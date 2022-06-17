Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.32% of John Bean Technologies worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $106.21 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

