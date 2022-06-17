Comerica Bank Cuts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $109.52 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.14.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

