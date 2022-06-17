Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Booking by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,710,000 after buying an additional 56,781 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,846.24 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2,266.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

