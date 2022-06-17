Comerica Bank Has $13.09 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $404.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.55 and a 200-day moving average of $409.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

