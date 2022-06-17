Comerica Bank Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.49.

PPG Industries stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.