Comerica Bank Has $15.01 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

