Comerica Bank Increases Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.30% of AXIS Capital worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,943,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,434,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,380,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,202,000 after buying an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

