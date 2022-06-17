Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

