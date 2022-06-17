Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $233.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

