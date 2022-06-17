Comerica Bank Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,769,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,214,000 after acquiring an additional 98,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $173.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.49 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average of $202.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

