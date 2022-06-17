Comerica Bank Purchases 36,383 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $106.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.74.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

