Comerica Bank Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $133.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.89 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

