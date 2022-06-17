Comerica Bank Sells 1,656 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of FirstService worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,238,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,043,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,252,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $112.76 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

